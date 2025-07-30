TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) vs. Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Financial Analysis

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TransUnion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransUnion and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 1 4 10 0 2.60 Experian 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

TransUnion presently has a consensus target price of $112.46, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given TransUnion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Experian.

This table compares TransUnion and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 8.99% 16.08% 6.47% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransUnion and Experian”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $4.18 billion 4.60 $284.30 million $2.00 49.45 Experian $7.52 billion 6.47 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than TransUnion.

Risk & Volatility

TransUnion has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TransUnion pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TransUnion pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransUnion has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

