Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ODD. Barclays lifted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

ODDITY Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. ODDITY Tech has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.30.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. ODDITY Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

