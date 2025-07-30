uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $749.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. uniQure has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 483.87% and a negative net margin of 1,077.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $48,205.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,901.55. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,190 shares in the company, valued at $494,045.50. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.