UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Bank of America

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.90.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 7.5%

NYSE UNH opened at $260.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.43. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($1.08). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

