Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 30,000 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $731.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.43. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Insider Activity

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.