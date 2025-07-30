Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.82 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

