Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.66 Million Position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 104,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 248,733 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

