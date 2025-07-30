Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

