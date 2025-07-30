Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average of $218.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.