Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

