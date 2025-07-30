Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

