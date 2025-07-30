Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Eastern Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $109,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

