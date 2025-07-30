Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Galilei Investment Office LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Galilei Investment Office LLP lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 13.2% of Galilei Investment Office LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Galilei Investment Office LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,088,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,172,000. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,850,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

