Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $84.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

