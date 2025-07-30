Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,651,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $458.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

