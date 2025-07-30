Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners in Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $458.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.20.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

