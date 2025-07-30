Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $458.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.