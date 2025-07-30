Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

