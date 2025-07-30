Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

