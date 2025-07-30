Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

