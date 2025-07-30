Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Raised by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.5% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

