Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,169 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

