Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $108,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $1.0762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

