Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $293.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $294.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

