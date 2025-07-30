Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

VCLT stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

