Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 19.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $95,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $231.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

