Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VO opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

