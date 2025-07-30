Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $293.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

