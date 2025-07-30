Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

