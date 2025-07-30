Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

VONE opened at $288.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.42 and a 200-day moving average of $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $290.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

