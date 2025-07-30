Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.