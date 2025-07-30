Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.