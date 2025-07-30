Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

