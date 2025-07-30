Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

