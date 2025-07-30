Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $764,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pandi LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $568,943,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $587.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

