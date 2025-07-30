Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Galilei Investment Office LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Galilei Investment Office LLP now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,810,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.23. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.