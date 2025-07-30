Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.23 and a one year high of $124.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

