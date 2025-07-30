Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,044,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.56. The firm has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

