Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.