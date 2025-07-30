Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

