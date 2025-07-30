Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

