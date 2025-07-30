Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

