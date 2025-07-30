Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.93.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

