Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,265 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 3,930.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $425.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

NWPX Infrastructure Profile

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Equities analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.