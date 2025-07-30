Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $375.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.52.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $351.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.76 and its 200 day moving average is $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a 52-week low of $254.51 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

