Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,552,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 267,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 118,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

