Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $393,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,090,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 404,241 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 7,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 389,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 383,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. B. Riley initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Stock Down 2.2%

RDNT stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.