Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

PHO stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

