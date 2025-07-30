Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after buying an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after buying an additional 195,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,932,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,002,000 after buying an additional 445,129 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after buying an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,629,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

