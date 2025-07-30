Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 9.7%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $366.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $370.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,085 shares of company stock worth $4,652,087. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

