Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.50 price target on Western Union and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Western Union has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 66.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,395 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,177,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

